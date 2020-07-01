July 1, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

National Securities Corp Reiterates Buy on Super League Gaming Shares, Sees 67% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report released on 5/18, National Securities Corp analyst Allen Klee reiterated a Buy rating on Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)with a price target of $4, which implies an upside of 67% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Allen Klee has a yearly average return of -26.0% and a 20.8% success rate. Klee has a average return when recommending SLGG, and is ranked #6635 out of 6738 analysts.

Out of the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks, 3 rate Super League Gaming stock a Buy, while 1 rates the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 181.3%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $6.75.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019