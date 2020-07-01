National Securities Corp Reiterates Buy on Super League Gaming Shares, Sees 67% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report released on 5/18, National Securities Corp analyst Allen Klee reiterated a Buy rating on Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)with a price target of $4, which implies an upside of 67% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Allen Klee has a yearly average return of -26.0% and a 20.8% success rate. Klee has a average return when recommending SLGG, and is ranked #6635 out of 6738 analysts.

Out of the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks, 3 rate Super League Gaming stock a Buy, while 1 rates the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 181.3%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $6.75.