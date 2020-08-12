National Securities Corp Reiterates Buy on Gladstone Commercial Shares, Sees 8% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, National Securities Corp analyst Gaurav Mehta reiterated a Buy rating on Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)with a price target of $20, which implies an upside of 8% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Gaurav Mehta has a yearly average return of 3.5% and a 54.9% success rate. Mehta has a -13.8% average return when recommending GOOD, and is ranked #2075 out of 6877 analysts.

All the 2 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Gladstone Commercial stock a Buy. With a return potential of 21.7%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $22.50.