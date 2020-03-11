National Securities Corp Reiterates a Buy Rating on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

National Securities Corp analyst Ben Klieve reiterated a Buy rating on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB – Research Report) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.6% and a 39.2% success rate. Klieve covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcadia Biosciences, AgroFresh Solutions, and Yield10 Bioscience.

AquaBounty Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.08 and a one-year low of $1.52. Currently, AquaBounty Technologies has an average volume of 157.7K.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the enhancement and improvement of the productivity in commercial aquaculture. It uses genetic manipulation and other molecular biologic techniques in order to improve the quality and yield of fish stocks.