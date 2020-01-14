National Securities Corp Keeps a Buy Rating on Limoneira Co (LMNR)

National Securities Corp analyst Ben Klieve reiterated a Buy rating on Limoneira Co (LMNR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 47.7% success rate. Klieve covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcadia Biosciences, AgroFresh Solutions, and Yield10 Bioscience.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Limoneira Co with a $30.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $25.65 and a one-year low of $17.05. Currently, Limoneira Co has an average volume of 36.57K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Limoneira Co. is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations and Real Estate Development.