National Securities Corp Initiates a Buy Rating on The Andersons (ANDE)

National Securities Corp analyst Ben Klieve initiated coverage with a Buy rating on The Andersons (ANDE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #1927 out of 6888 analysts.

The Andersons has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

The company has a one-year high of $28.82 and a one-year low of $10.00. Currently, The Andersons has an average volume of 196.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ANDE in relation to earlier this year.

The Andersons, Inc. is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities. The Ethanol segment purchases and sells ethanol; offers facility operations, risk management, and ethanol and corn oil marketing services. The Plant Nutrient segment manufactures, distributes, and retails agricultural plant nutrients; corncob-based products; and pelleted lime and gympsum products. The Retail segment leases, repairs, and sells various types of railcars, locomotives and barges. The company was founded by Harold Anderson and Margaret Anderson in 1947 and is headquartered in Maumee, OH.