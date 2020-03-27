National Retail Properties (NNN) Got Some Good News

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Kucera upgraded National Retail Properties (NNN – Research Report) to Buy today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 52.4% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

National Retail Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.33.

National Retail Properties’ market cap is currently $6.11B and has a P/E ratio of 21.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.46.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NNN in relation to earlier this year.

National Retail Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.