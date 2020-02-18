National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) Receives a Buy from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst James West maintained a Buy rating on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.83.

According to TipRanks.com, West ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.4% and a 34.9% success rate. West covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Oceaneering International, Baker Hughes Company, and Pacific Drilling SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Energy Services Reunited is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

National Energy Services Reunited’s market cap is currently $694.6M and has a P/E ratio of 12.03. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.79.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. engages in the provision of oilfield services, which includes production, drilling and evaluation. The company was founded on January 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.