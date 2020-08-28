National Cinemedia (NCMI) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold maintained a Hold rating on National Cinemedia (NCMI – Research Report) on January 21 and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.1% and a 37.3% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Cinemedia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.75, representing a 17.9% upside. In a report issued on March 18, Benchmark Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on National Cinemedia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4 million and GAAP net loss of $13.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $110 million and had a net profit of $8.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NCMI in relation to earlier this year.

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. National CineMedia was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.