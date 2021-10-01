National Cinemedia (NCMI) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley Financial

In a report issued on August 10, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on National Cinemedia (NCMI – Research Report), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 60.3% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, AMC Entertainment, and Cinemark Holdings.

National Cinemedia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50, which is a 58.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

Based on National Cinemedia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14 million and GAAP net loss of $22.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.8 million.

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. National CineMedia was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.