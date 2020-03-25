National Bank Upgrades Shaw Communications (SJR) to Buy

Shaw Communications (SJR – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a C$26.00 price target from National Bank analyst Adam Shine today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Shine is ranked #3630 out of 6165 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shaw Communications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.98, which is a 48.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, TD Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Shaw Communications’ market cap is currently $6.2B and has a P/E ratio of 11.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.20.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Shaw Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.