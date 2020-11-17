National Bank Upgrades AT&T (T) to Buy

AT&T (T – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $27.00 price target from National Bank analyst National Bank on November 9. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.97.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AT&T with a $30.69 average price target, implying a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AT&T’s market cap is currently $206.4B and has a P/E ratio of 19.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.69.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America and Xandr. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally. The WarnerMedia segment develops, produces and distributes feature films, television, gaming and other content over various physical and digital formats. The Latin America segment provides entertainment and wireless services outside of the U.S. The Xandar segment provides advertising services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.