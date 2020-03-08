National Bank Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Alaris Royalty (ALARF)

In a report released today, Jaeme Gloyn from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Alaris Royalty (ALARF – Research Report), with a price target of C$18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.83, equals to its 52-week low of $11.83.

Gloyn has an average return of 9.1% when recommending Alaris Royalty.

According to TipRanks.com, Gloyn is ranked #1614 out of 6264 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alaris Royalty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.29, implying a 37.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, CIBC also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$21.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.53 and a one-year low of $11.83. Currently, Alaris Royalty has an average volume of 346.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of alternative financing to profitable and well-managed private businesses. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell and Stephen Reid on May 23, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.