March 8, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

National Bank Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Alaris Royalty (ALARF)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Jaeme Gloyn from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Alaris Royalty (ALARFResearch Report), with a price target of C$18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.83, equals to its 52-week low of $11.83.

Gloyn has an average return of 9.1% when recommending Alaris Royalty.

According to TipRanks.com, Gloyn is ranked #1614 out of 6264 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alaris Royalty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.29, implying a 37.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, CIBC also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$21.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.53 and a one-year low of $11.83. Currently, Alaris Royalty has an average volume of 346.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of alternative financing to profitable and well-managed private businesses. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell and Stephen Reid on May 23, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019