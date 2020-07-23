National Bank Remains a Buy on Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP)

National Bank analyst National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.69.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brookfield Infrastructure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.46, representing a 7.2% upside. In a report issued on July 9, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Based on Brookfield Infrastructure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.2 billion and net profit of $98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.59 billion and had a net profit of $32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BIP in relation to earlier this year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which owns and operates assets in the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. It focuses on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures. The company was founded in July 1905 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.