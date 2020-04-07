National Bank Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Medical Facilities (MFCSF)

In a report released today, Endri Leno from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Medical Facilities (MFCSF – Research Report), with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.75, close to its 52-week low of $1.55.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medical Facilities is a Hold with an average price target of $3.05.

Based on Medical Facilities’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $95.91 million and net profit of $20.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $82.53 million and had a net profit of $8.26 million.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals located in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and an ambulatory surgery center in California. It focuses on integrated medical delivery services, which provides outsourced business solutions to healthcare facilities, physicians, and insurance industries. The company was founded on January 12, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.