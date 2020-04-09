National Bank Maintains Their Buy Rating on Cogeco Communications (CGEAF)

In a report released today, Adam Shine from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Cogeco Communications (CGEAF – Research Report), with a price target of C$109.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Shine is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 51.7% success rate. Shine covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shaw Communications, Thomson Reuters, and Cineplex.

Cogeco Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.44, which is a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$123.00 price target.

Cogeco Communications’ market cap is currently $3.23B and has a P/E ratio of 10.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.42.

Cogeco Communications, Inc. is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario. The American Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Atlantic Broadband in 11 states, which are Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. The company was founded by Henri Audet in 1972 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.