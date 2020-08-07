National Bank Maintains a Hold Rating on Stella-Jones (STLJF)

In a report released yesterday, National Bank from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Stella-Jones (STLJF – Research Report), with a price target of C$42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.37, close to its 52-week high of $30.77.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stella-Jones with a $37.08 average price target, a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Laurentian Bank of Canada also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.77 and a one-year low of $16.51. Currently, Stella-Jones has an average volume of 414.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of STLJF in relation to earlier this year.

Stella-Jones, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products. The Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that are determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.