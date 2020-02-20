February 20, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

National Bank Keeps Their Hold Rating on Telus (TU)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Adam Shine from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Telus (TUResearch Report), with a price target of C$55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.24.

Shine has an average return of 16.0% when recommending Telus.

According to TipRanks.com, Shine is ranked #1513 out of 5992 analysts.

Telus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.01, a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$54.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Telus’ market cap is currently $24.66B and has a P/E ratio of 18.58. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.02.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019