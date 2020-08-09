National Bank Keeps Their Hold Rating on Sun Life Financial (SLF)

National Bank analyst National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Sun Life Financial (SLF – Research Report) on August 7 and set a price target of C$56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.17.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sun Life Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.56, implying a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$55.50 price target.

Sun Life Financial’s market cap is currently $24.07B and has a P/E ratio of 13.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.35.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 126 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Sun Life Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services. The Sun Life Financial United States segment consists of group benefits, international and in-force management services. The Sun Life Financial Asset Management segment focuses on the design and delivers investment products through MFS investment management, and Sun Life investment management. The Sun Life Financial Asia segment comprises of Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, India, and China markets. The Corporate segment represents United Kingdom business unit and corporate support operations, which include run-off reinsurance operations as well as investment income, expenses, capital, and other items. The company was founded on March 18, 1865 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.