National Bank Keeps Their Hold Rating on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

In a report released today, Richard Tse from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Maxar Technologies (MAXR – Research Report), with a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Tse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 64.6% success rate. Tse covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sierra Wireless, CGI Group, and Open Text.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Maxar Technologies with a $15.01 average price target, implying a 44.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Maxar Technologies’ market cap is currently $623.1M and has a P/E ratio of 5.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.36.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MAXR in relation to earlier this year.

Maxar Technologies, Inc. provides space technology solutions, delivering unmatched end-to-end capabilities in satellites, robotics, Earth imagery, geospatial data, analytics and insights. Its segments include Space Systems, Imagery and Services. The company was founded on February 3, 1969 and is headquartered in Westminster, Co.