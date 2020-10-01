National Bank Holdings (NBHC) Gets a Hold Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Andrew Liesch maintained a Hold rating on National Bank Holdings (NBHC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.02.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Bank Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $28.00.

National Bank Holdings’ market cap is currently $803M and has a P/E ratio of 11.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.23.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico. The company was founded by Thomas Metzger on June 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.