National Bank Downgrades Equinox Gold (EQX) to Hold

Equinox Gold (EQX – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a C$18.00 price target from National Bank analyst John Sclodnick today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Sclodnick is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 63.6% success rate. Sclodnick covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as SilverCrest Metals, Osisko Development, and Newmont Mining.

Equinox Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.17.

The company has a one-year high of $13.66 and a one-year low of $4.63. Currently, Equinox Gold has an average volume of 1.09M.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. It operates mesquite & Arizona gold mine, castle mountain, gold and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.