National Bank Believes Liberty Gold (Other OTC: LGDTF) Won’t Stop Here

National Bank analyst National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Liberty Gold (LGDTF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$2.90. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.66, close to its 52-week high of $1.80.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liberty Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.37, which is a 38.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.80 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.80 and a one-year low of $0.38. Currently, Liberty Gold has an average volume of 337.1K.

Liberty Gold Corp. is engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties for gold, copper and other precious and base metals. Its projects include Kinsley, Goldstrike, TV Tower, Black Pine and Halilaga which are located in Turkey, Nevada and Utah. The company was founded on November 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.