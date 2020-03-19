Natera (NTRA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and Robert W. Baird gave Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Max Masucci reiterated a Buy rating on Natera today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -28.7% and a 5.9% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Castle Biosciences, and Guardant Health.

Natera has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.33.

Based on Natera’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $35.18 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $31.84 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NTRA in relation to earlier this year.

Natera, Inc. is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT). The firm also offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access to the algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests based on the technology. The company was founded by Matthew Rabinowitz and Jonathan Sheena in November 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.