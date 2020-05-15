Nasdaq (NDAQ) Gets a Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Buy rating on Nasdaq (NDAQ – Research Report) today and set a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $109.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 47.3% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nasdaq is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $110.91.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Nasdaq’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.35 billion and net profit of $203 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.04 billion and had a net profit of $247 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NDAQ in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nasdaq, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses. The Corporate Services segment includes its corporate solutions and listing services businesses. The Information Services segment includes data products, index licensing and services businesses. The Market Technology segment is a global technology solutions provider and partner to exchanges, clearing organizations, central securities depositories, regulators, banks, brokers and corporate businesses. The company was founded by Gordon S. Macklin in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.