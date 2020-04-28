Nasdaq (NDAQ) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Ari Ghosh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Nasdaq (NDAQ – Research Report), with a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $111.21.

Ghosh has an average return of 6.6% when recommending Nasdaq.

According to TipRanks.com, Ghosh is ranked #1861 out of 6517 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nasdaq with a $112.69 average price target, a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $120.24 and a one-year low of $71.67. Currently, Nasdaq has an average volume of 1.23M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NDAQ in relation to earlier this year.

Nasdaq, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses. The Corporate Services segment includes its corporate solutions and listing services businesses. The Information Services segment includes data products, index licensing and services businesses. The Market Technology segment is a global technology solutions provider and partner to exchanges, clearing organizations, central securities depositories, regulators, banks, brokers and corporate businesses. The company was founded by Gordon S. Macklin in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.