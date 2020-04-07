NanoString Tech (NSTG) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

In a report released today, Catherine Ramsey Schulte from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on NanoString Tech (NSTG – Research Report), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Schulte is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 74.1% success rate. Schulte covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Exact Sciences, and Thermo Fisher.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NanoString Tech with a $29.00 average price target.

Based on NanoString Tech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $36.93 million and net profit of $23.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $30.03 million and had a GAAP net loss of $21.11 million.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products. It offers analysis solutions, gene expression panels, protein assays, DNA Assaya, miRNA assays, vantage 3D assays, custom solutions, sample prep and nCounter consumables, and nDesign gateway. The company was founded by Amber Ratcliffe, Krassen Dimitrov, and Dwayne Dunaway on June 20, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.