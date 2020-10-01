October 1, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released yesterday, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Nano-X Imaging (NNOXResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 52.1% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Nano-X Imaging has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.50.

Nano X Imaging Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing medical imaging systems. It offers Nanox System which is a combination of hardware and software.

