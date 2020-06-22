Nabriva (NBRV) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Nabriva (NBRV – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.83, close to its 52-week low of $0.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 45.8% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Nabriva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50.

The company has a one-year high of $2.77 and a one-year low of $0.49. Currently, Nabriva has an average volume of 6.19M.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.