Mustang Bio (MBIO) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Mustang Bio (MBIO – Research Report), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 43.7% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mustang Bio with a $10.00 average price target, implying a 207.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Based on Mustang Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.86 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MBIO in relation to earlier this year.

Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID. The firm’s products include MB-101 IL13Ra2-specific CAR, MB-102 CD123 CAR, MB-103 HER2 CAR, MB-104 CS1 CAR, MB-105 PSCA CAR, MB-106 CD20 CAR, MB-107 XSCID Gene Therapy and Oncolytic Virus (C134). The company was founded on March 13, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.