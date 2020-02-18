Mustang Bio (MBIO) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Mustang Bio (MBIO – Research Report), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.73, close to its 52-week low of $2.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 47.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Mustang Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

The company has a one-year high of $10.20 and a one-year low of $2.51. Currently, Mustang Bio has an average volume of 324.5K.

Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies.