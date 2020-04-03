Murphy Oil (MUR) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained a Buy rating on Murphy Oil (MUR – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.23, close to its 52-week low of $4.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Read is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.7% and a 45.6% success rate. Read covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Royal Dutch Shell A, and Canadian Natural.

Murphy Oil has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.08, implying a 185.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

Based on Murphy Oil’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $757 million and GAAP net loss of $71.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $476 million and had a net profit of $103 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MUR in relation to earlier this year.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead. The company was founded by Charles H. Murphy Jr. in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.