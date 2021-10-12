MTY Food Group (MTYFF) Receives a Hold from Scotiabank

In a report released yesterday, George Doumet from Scotiabank maintained a Hold rating on MTY Food Group (MTYFF – Research Report), with a price target of C$71.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.23, close to its 52-week high of $56.55.

Doumet has an average return of 25.7% when recommending MTY Food Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Doumet is ranked #2450 out of 7689 analysts.

MTY Food Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.20, a -1.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$62.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on MTY Food Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending May 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $136 million and net profit of $23.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $97.81 million and had a GAAP net loss of $99.13 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MTY Food Group, Inc. engages in the franchise and operation of quick-service and causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada, and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands include, but not limited to Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indienne, TiKi-MiNG, TuTTi FRUTTi, View&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country style, Croissant Plus, JUGO JUICE, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, and Thai Express, Valentine. The company was founded by Stanley Ma in 1979 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.