Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS – Research Report), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 58.7% and a 52.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and Vaccitech Plc Sponsored ADR.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Motus Gi Holdings with a $2.24 average price target.

Motus Gi Holdings’ market cap is currently $49.59M and has a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.48.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company was founded in September, 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.