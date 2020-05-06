Mosaic Co (MOS) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Chris Parkinson maintained a Buy rating on Mosaic Co (MOS – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 56.6% success rate. Parkinson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mosaic Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.46, representing a 46.1% upside. In a report issued on May 4, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Mosaic Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.08 billion and GAAP net loss of $921 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.52 billion and had a net profit of $112 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MOS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Mosaic Co. engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients. The Potash segment owns and operates potash mines and production facilities in North America which produce potash-based crop nutrients, animal feed ingredients, and industrial products. The Mosaic Fertilizantes segment produces and sell phosphate and potash-based crop nutrients, and animal feed ingredients, in Brazil. The company was founded on October 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.