Morphic Holding (MORF) Gets a Buy Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Do Kim from BMO Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Morphic Holding (MORF – Research Report), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 59.0% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Morphic Holding with a $37.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Morphic Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.59 million and GAAP net loss of $16.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.57 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.43 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MORF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Morphic Holding, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer in August 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.