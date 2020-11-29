Morgan Stanley Upgrades Diageo (DGEAF) to Buy

Diageo (DGEAF – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a £35.00 price target from Morgan Stanley analyst Pinar Ergun on November 27. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Ergun is ranked #2463 out of 7117 analysts.

Diageo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.16, representing a 6.4% upside. In a report issued on November 25, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy with a £34.50 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DGEAF in relation to earlier this year.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on October 21, 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.