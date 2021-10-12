October 12, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Morgan Stanley Thinks Prelude Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

By Carrie Williams

In a report released yesterday, Jeffrey Hung from Morgan Stanley upgraded Prelude Therapeutics (PRLDResearch Report) to Buy, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.97, close to its 52-week low of $15.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 53.8% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Voyager Therapeutics, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prelude Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.67, representing a 225.2% upside. In a report issued on October 8, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Prelude Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $752.1M and has a P/E ratio of 3.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.24.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorp is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need.

