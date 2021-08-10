August 10, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for UBS Group AG (UBS)

By Carrie Williams

Morgan Stanley analyst Magdalena Stoklosa maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG (UBSResearch Report) on July 23 and set a price target of CHF17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.86, close to its 52-week high of $16.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Stoklosa is ranked #4243 out of 7618 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UBS Group AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.65, which is a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF17.00 price target.

Based on UBS Group AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.9 billion and net profit of $2.01 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.68 billion and had a net profit of $1.23 billion.

UBS Group AG is a multinational investment bank and financial services company based out of Switzerland. It provides Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Banking services to the private, institutional and corporate clients worldwide.

