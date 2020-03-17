Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Prosperity Bancshares (PB – Research Report), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Prosperity Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.29.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Prosperity Bancshares’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $86.13 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $83.33 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It provides retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, credit card and others. The company offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.