Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Welltower (WELL)

In a report released today, Vikram Malhorta from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Welltower (WELL – Research Report), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Malhorta is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 57.8% success rate. Malhorta covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Hudson Pacific Properties, and Office Properties Income.

Welltower has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $89.80.

Based on Welltower’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $19.63 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $51.34 million.

Welltower, Inc. engages in investing with seniors housing operators, post acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.