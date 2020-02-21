February 21, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Home Depot (HD)

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot (HDResearch Report), with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $245.72, close to its 52-week high of $247.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 55.1% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Home Depot with a $242.86 average price target, implying a -1.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Home Depot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $27.22 billion and net profit of $2.77 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.49 billion and had a net profit of $2.34 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019