Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Facebook (FB)

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Facebook (FBResearch Report), with a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $220.39, close to its 52-week high of $222.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 66.4% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $242.20, which is a 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $222.63 and a one-year low of $142.52. Currently, Facebook has an average volume of 12.71M.

