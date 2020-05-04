Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Clorox (CLX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained a Sell rating on Clorox (CLX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $177.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $196.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 54.3% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Edgewell Personal Care, and Mondelez International.

Clorox has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $178.73.

The company has a one-year high of $214.26 and a one-year low of $144.12. Currently, Clorox has an average volume of 2.6M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CLX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Clorox Co. engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States. The Household segment composes of charcoal, cat litter and plastic bags, wraps, and container products. The Lifestyle segment includes food products, water-filtration systems, filters, and all natural personal care products, and dietary supplements. The International segment covers products sold outside the United States, excluding natural personal care products. The company was founded by Edward Hughes, Charles Husband, William Hussey, Rufus Myers, and Archibald Taft on May 3, 1913 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.