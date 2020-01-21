January 21, 2020   Technology, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Twitter (TWTR)

By Austin Angelo

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained a Hold rating on Twitter (TWTRResearch Report) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 66.4% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Uber Technologies, and Facebook.

Twitter has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $34.73, implying a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Based on Twitter’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $36.52 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $255 million.

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations.

