Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV)

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained a Hold rating on Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV – Research Report) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.90, close to its 52-week low of $33.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.6% and a 36.5% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as ARAMARK Holdings, Bright Horizons, and S&P Global.

Servicemaster Global Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.50.

The company has a one-year high of $58.78 and a one-year low of $33.53. Currently, Servicemaster Global Holdings has an average volume of 1.82M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SERV in relation to earlier this year.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.