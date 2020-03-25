Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Pure Storage (PSTG)

In a report released today, Kathryn Huberty from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Pure Storage (PSTG – Research Report), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Huberty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 57.8% success rate. Huberty covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and Seagate Tech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pure Storage is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.33.

The company has a one-year high of $23.53 and a one-year low of $7.93. Currently, Pure Storage has an average volume of 3.74M.

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.