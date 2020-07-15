Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Hold rating on Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 64.0% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kaleido Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.33.

Based on Kaleido Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.55 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $20.22 million.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. is a healthcare company, which focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn and Noubar B. Afeyan in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.