January 22, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities

Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for American Electric Power (AEP)

By Austin Angelo

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on American Electric Power (AEPResearch Report) today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.01, close to its 52-week high of $100.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 49.5% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as South Jersey Industries, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Electric Power with a $97.63 average price target.

Based on American Electric Power’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $734 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $363 million.

American Electric Power Co., Inc. is a public utility holding company that engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing.

