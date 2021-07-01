Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Buy Rating for RELX plc (RLXXF)

In a report released yesterday, Patrick Wellington from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on RELX plc (RLXXF – Research Report), with a price target of £21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.65, close to its 52-week high of $30.00.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RELX plc with a $28.33 average price target, a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £20.50 price target.

RELX is a FTSE 100 diversified information and analytics company. The firm operates across four main areas: scientific, technical, and medical (34% of 2019 sales); risk and business analytics (29%); legal (21%); and exhibitions (16%). RELX Group has three listings: its primary one in London and two more in New York and Amsterdam.