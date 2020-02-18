Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Laboratory (LH)

In a report released today, Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Laboratory (LH – Research Report), with a price target of $211.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $195.28, close to its 52-week high of $196.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 68.1% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charles River Labs, AmerisourceBergen, and Quest Diagnostics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Laboratory with a $215.33 average price target, representing an 11.0% upside. In a report issued on February 13, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $219.00 price target.

Based on Laboratory’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $227 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $158 million.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in the provision of clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. It operates through the LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development segments. The LabCorp Diagnostics segment includes core testing as well as genomic and esoteric testing.